car crash

Funeral services set for mom, 3 kids killed in fiery crash

SPRING, Texas (KTRK) -- A series of events to remember a mother and three children killed in a fiery crash last week have been scheduled in the coming days.

Porsha Branch was driving on FM 2920 near Gosling on March 14 when Daniel Canada slammed into the back of her car, authorities said.

Branch and her 7-month-old son, Drake House, died in the crash. Branch's 2-year-old, Messiah House, and 5-year-old King House later died at a hospital.

A balloon release and candlelight vigil is scheduled for Thursday, March 25 at 6 p.m. at Meyer Park in Spring.

A walk-thru visitation is set for Friday, March 26 from 2 p.m. until 6 p.m. at Community of Faith Church - 1024 Pinemont Drive in Houston. Another visitation event is set for Saturday, March 27 at the church from 11 a.m. to 11:45 a.m.

A celebration of life service will be held Saturday, March 27 at noon at Community of Faith Church. Burial will take place at Golden Gate Cemetery on Hirsch Road.







FULL INTERVIEW: Mom who lost daughter in deadly crash: 'She was my baby'
HEARTBREAKING INTERVIEW: The mother of the woman killed in a fiery Spring crash goes ever every last detail of that horrific day.



SEE ALSO: 'It still feels like it's unreal:' Father remembers wife, 3 kids killed in Spring crash
SEE ALSO: Driver charged with intoxication manslaughter was released before crash that killed 4, sheriff's office says

Daniel Canada, the man suspected of causing the crash, walked away with scratches and bruises, according to local deputies. He was still in jail without bond on charges of four counts of intoxication manslaughter. He faces life in prison if convicted.
SEE ALSO: Man in court for 1st time after crash that killed mom, 3 kids

Moments before the crash, investigators say Canada had been pulled over by a Harris County deputy for speeding. The deputy searched his car and confiscated marijuana, according to the sheriff's department, but a release stated the deputy did not believe Canada was drunk.
