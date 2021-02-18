FEMA sending 60 generators to Texas after power outages shut down 30 vaccine sites

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- FEMA is working with the Texas Division of Emergency Management and is sending 60 generators after frigid temperatures forced the closure of at least 30 federally supported COVID-19 vaccine sites on Wednesday.Though FEMA would not disclose where in Texas the generators were sent, ABC News is told they are headed to areas still struggling with power outages.FEMA is also providing blankets, bottled water and meals for the state to distribute.President Joe Bidenand ordered federal assistance to supplement state and local response efforts due to the emergency conditions.The president's action authorizes the FEMA to coordinate all disaster relief efforts and to provide appropriate assistance for required emergency measures. The declaration covers all 254 Texas counties."A major winter storm is spreading from the Southern Plains into the Northeast through Tuesday with a large area of snow, sleet, and freezing rain expected," said a spokesperson for FEMA on Wednesday. "Significant travel disruptions are expected and power outages are occurring as winter weather extends from south Texas into Maine. At least 30 federally-supported vaccine sites in Texas are closed due to winter weather."During a briefing on Wednesday, Mayor Sylvester Turner said he doesn't expect the winter storm to delay the opening of the FEMA-backed vaccine super site at NRG Park.He said the city is still on schedule to open the site on Monday, Feb. 22."We will probably return to testing and vaccines safely ... I would say Friday," said Turner. "Then the FEMA site will open on schedule on the 22nd, unless I'm told otherwise."