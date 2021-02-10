White House reveals plans for major vaccination sites in Houston and 2 other Texas cities

Coronavirus

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A federally-supported mass vaccination site will be constructed at Houston's NRG Stadium, which will be one of three built in coordination with the state of Texas, the White House COVID-19 Response Team revealed Wednesday.

Under plans by the Biden administration, more than 10,000 shots are expected to be given at the Texas sites, with operation possibly beginning on the week of Feb. 22.

The other sites planned in Texas are at Fair Park in Dallas and AT&T Stadium in Arlington.

With the planned distribution points at NRG and AT&T stadiums, the White House is taking up the NFL on its offer to use the 30 league venues for super sites.

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner offered his appreciation to President Biden for thinking about Houston in setting up the super site.


"On behalf of all Houstonians, I thank the White House for its plan to establish a COVID-19 mass vaccination site at NRG Park in Houston. Getting the vaccine into the arms of as many people as possible as quickly as possible is vital to ending this pandemic and saving lives.

"We look forward to working with FEMA, the Texas Division of Emergency Management and Harris County to iron out the details, including registration and access. We must work collaboratively to vaccinate as many people as possible and in a targeted way to include a diverse population."

Earlier this week, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott tweeted preliminary information about the state partnering with FEMA to setup distribution points in Houston and Dallas.

According to Abbott, initial plans were to administer 5,000 to 6,000 additional vaccinations per day. The site would be in operation seven days a week for eight weeks.
Abbott said two of the state's largest cities would get the first sites, with possible expansion to other locations.




Additionally, FEMA told ABC13 earlier in the week its aim is to launch a small number of pilot community vaccination centers using primarily federal staff to support state and local governments.

"The goal of establishing these joint federal pilot centers is to continue to expand the rate of vaccinations in an efficient, effective and equitable manner, with an explicit focus on making sure that communities with a high risk of COVID-19 exposure and infection are not left behind," a FEMA official said.

This story is developing. All updates can be found here.

