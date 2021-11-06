2nd man charged in connection with 71-year-old's murder at E. Harris Co. McDonald's

Felton Ford, 39, is charged with engaging in organized criminal activity, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.
Ford, along with Andrew Williams, 40, is accused of plotting to rob Martha Medina on Sept. 23.
Medina's purse was snatched in the restaurant's parking lot before she was hit by a car during the getaway attempt, authorities said.
Ford is accused of acting as a lookout while he and Williams followed Medina to the McDonald's, and it's alleged that the pair were on the phone with each other during the robbery attempt, authorities said.
Williams is charged with capital murder in connection with Medina's killing.
Court records show that Ford has a criminal history, including a 15 year prison sentence handed down in 2001 for aggravated robbery. Records also show Ford was sentenced in 2017 to five years in prison for an evading arrest charge.
Investigators said they are looking for a third suspect in connection with Medina's death.
