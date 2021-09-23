hit and run

'Get a job!' Sheriff Ed Gonzalez exasperated after yet another senseless tragedy

Woman may have tried to take photo of robbery suspect before death

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- In the wake of a purse-snatching that left a woman dead, the Harris County sheriff fumed Thursday over the number of recent violent crimes that have targeted innocent victims.

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez spoke in front of the McDonald's on Uvalde Road in east Harris County shortly after 71-year-old Martha Medina was robbed outside of the restaurant. After the robbery, the suspect hit her with his car and sped away, the sheriff said.

Medina was taken to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

"We can do better than steal a purse from an elderly person. Get a job!" Gonzalez said in exasperation. "There's no excuse for that."

The sheriff's office described the suspect's car as a 2017 or 2018 black Chevrolet Impala with chrome rims and dark tinted windows.

In the video, listen to the blunt message Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez sent to those committing crimes, in the wake of a purse-snatching that led to a woman's killing.



According to the sheriff, deputies responded to a robbery call around 10:30 a.m. at a McDonald's at 430 Uvalde Rd. This is a restaurant that he called a "hub of the community" where Coffee With a Cop events, that connect residents with law enforcement, are routinely held.

The sheriff went on to say the victim was at the restaurant by herself and parked close to the entrance. She may have also tried to get a picture of the suspect before she was hit.

"Come on! This person came to eat. She had her food thrown on the floor. It breaks my heart. She's someone's loved one. It's inexcusable," he added.

Anyone with information about the suspect or the vehicle is urged to call the Harris County Sheriff's Office at 713-221-6000 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.
