FBI needs help finding this man for information on child sex assault case

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The FBI is asking for your help in finding a man they believe has vital information regarding a child victim in an ongoing sexual exploitation investigation.According to the FBI, the man, who wasn't identified and is being referred to as "John Doe 44," was seen in a video with a child.The video was first recorded by thein February. Data embedded within the video files shows the video was produced before November 2018.A photo of the man was released by the FBI on Tuesday. He's seen looking toward the camera wearing glasses and a navy blue T-shirt. He's being described as a white man with light brown hair."Due to the age of the images, it is possible that the individual's appearance may have changed over the years," said the FBI in a statement.This is all a part of the FBI's Operation Rescue Me and Endangered Child Alert Program (ECAP).Operation Rescue Me uses clues taken from in-depth image analysis to identify the child victims in exploitation material. ECAP works to get photos of the people who show their faces in child pornography images out to the public in hopes of getting them identified.Anyone with information can submit a tip online at, or call the FBI's toll-free tip line at 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324).No charges have been filed in this case.