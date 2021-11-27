man killed

Man shot to death by wife's ex-boyfriend outside SE Houston apartment complex, police say

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Police have reason to believe a father was murdered last Sunday by his wife's ex-boyfriend.

Giovanie Thompson, 25, was shot several times outside of his mother-in-law's apartment complex in southeast Houston, according to investigators. Authorities also said the deadly shooting happened in the presence of Thompson's 2-year-old.

Police identified 21-year-old Quinton Wilson, a wanted murderer, as the suspect who approached Thompson and gunned him down.

Police said Thompson had just arrived to the apartment complex with his wife and four young kids. One child belonged to Thompson, and two belonged to Wilson.

Thompson's wife had gotten out of the car with three of the kids to see her mother when police say the woman's ex-boyfriend came after Thompson.

It was not clear why Wilson targeted Thompson, but according to witness statements in court documents, Wilson may have been seeking retaliation from a shooting where he was the intended target.

If you know any information on Wilson's whereabouts, you are urged to call Crime Stoppers.

Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
