Life in prison for man who plotted with a woman to rob grad of new car before killing him, DA says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man has been sentenced to life in prison for the February 2021 fatal shooting of a 24-year-old college graduate in southwest Houston, according to Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg.

Ronnie Davontay Scott, 29, pleaded guilty to murder on Monday for shooting Donnie Glover on Feb. 23, 2021, in the 4000 block of Linkwood Drive.

According to police, text messages revealed Glover was pursuing a romantic relationship with another suspect, Nichole Clarke-Crocker, 21, who then worked with Scott on a plan to lure Glover behind the apartment complex and rob him of money and his new orange Dodge Charger.

Just before the shooting, Glover called 911 to report that he was being followed by someone trying to steal his car. Investigators said the 911 dispatcher on the phone heard gunshots.

Officers found Glover's body towards the back end of the complex once they arrived at the scene.

According to Assistant District Attorney Maroun Koutani, Glover, who moved from Georgia to Houston a year prior, was out with Scott and Crocker the day before his death.

Scott, who was out on bond at the time of the shooting, was facing life in prison without parole if convicted but pleaded guilty in exchange for a life sentence and will be eligible for parole after 30 years served.

He will be unable to appeal the conviction or the sentence, according to the court agreement.

The second suspect was jailed on unrelated charges once charges for this shooting were filed.

Officials did not elaborate on where her case stands.