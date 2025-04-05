Galveston Park Board decides to take no action against beach patrol chief Peter Davis

GALVESTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The man who's been part of Galveston's beach patrol for 40 years will remain on unpaid leave after a board took no action after members were "embarrassed" by what they've learned.

Emotions were high inside a packed Galveston Park Board meeting on Friday afternoon.

"Peter has been a dedicated public servant and the savior of many lives and responsible for lives being saved on the beach every day," Vic Maceo told the board.

Peter Davis' name wasn't on the agenda, but 15 speakers took to the podium to talk about him.

The reason why is the chair planned to talk about Davis during a closed session.

Before they did, Davis' supporters pleaded with board members.

"The man who's had the back of Galveston for years now finds himself abandoned by the institution he's served so faithfully," Casey Brechtel said. "It's shameful."

Last week, Davis was put on leave because of what happened a year ago. Park Board leaders said Chilean lifeguards were housed in the Stewart Beach pavilion.

A facility that didn't have public access and was torn down late last year. The board received an investigation update behind closed doors.

When they returned, they took no action and wouldn't say what they learned.

"Personally, I was disappointed to hear about it and was also somewhat embarrassed," Galveston Park Board chair Jason Hardcastle explained.

City leaders have looked closely at Davis for more than a year. In a memo obtained by ABC13, the city manager said Davis blocked an embezzlement investigation.

A former Park Board member later pled guilty to stealing thousands from a lifeguard fund. Last week, a city audit revealed that a supervisor broke policy by hiring his wife and cutting her the check.

Hardcastle confirmed to ABC13 that it was Davis connected to the audit. After the audit was released, ABC13's Nick Natario received a tip about the Chilean lifeguards.

He sent emails and made calls to city leaders. Media attention made its way to Park Board leaders, and that's why Hardcastle said it was the lifeguard situation that got Davis put on leave.

"It's interesting what can garner attention in this island community, and this just sparked a lot of interest," Hardcastle said.

Interest on display in front of park board leaders.

"You're not going to find somebody who's going to be able to step into his shoes or his sandals," Debbie Fulbright said to the board. "You're going to have blood of people on your hands."

An investigation is being watched closely as Davis' future with the park board remains uncertain.

