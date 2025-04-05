Harris County Sheriff's Office searching for suspects who shot 16-year-old boy on Ella Boulevard

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A teenage boy was hospitalized in serious but stable condition after being shot Friday night in north Harris County, authorities said.

Harris County Sheriff's Office deputies said they responded to the 15000 block of Ella Boulevard at about 10:15 p.m. after a 911 call reported that a man was shot and lying on the sidewalk.

At the scene, investigators learned that a witness found the victim in distress and attempted to help before emergency crews arrived.

The victim, identified only as a 16-year-old male, was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Authorities say the investigation remains ongoing, with few leads at this time. No suspect information has been released.