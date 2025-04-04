Fort Bend County Judge KP George jailed on 2 charges of money laundering, records show

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Records show that Fort Bend County Judge KP George was charged with money laundering in the latest accusations against him.

The charges against the controversial elected official come amid other criminal investigations.

George was at the center of a bombshell search warrant that implicated him in a scheme to push fake racism during his 2022 re-election campaign.

The search warrant, filed in September 2024, accuses George of two counts of misrepresentation of identity, a class A misdemeanor, for "acting with intent to promote or assist" Taral Patel "in campaign communication with the intent to injure or influence the result of an election." The allegations are violations of the Texas Election Code.

Patel was George's Chief of Staff in 2022 and has been charged with four felony counts of online impersonation.

On Friday, records show George is in jail on two charges of money laundering between $30,000 and $150,000.

Eyewitness News is gathering facts on this breaking news story.

