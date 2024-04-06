Surveillance footage shows body in SW Houston apartment parking lot was run over twice, HPD says

According to police, surveillance video shows a person in a dark gray Ford F-150 hit the driver, back up over the person, and run over the victim again.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- An investigation is underway after a body was discovered in a southwest Houston apartment parking lot on Saturday morning.

An ABC13 crew arrived at the scene in the 8100 block of Sands Point near the Sharpstown area just before 10 a.m.

A neighbor gave ABC13 reporter Alex Bozarjian surveillance video.

Just as the suspect passes the red car in front of him, you see the victim was hit and drops to the ground. The driver eventually stops while he's almost out of view.

Then he slowly begins to back up and roll right over the victim.

Houston police said he never got out of the car to check on the man. He just drove away.

"We don't know what the motive for the crime at this time is. Whether it was a motor vehicle that was stolen and the owner was trying to stop it or this was some kind of argument, that is still to be determined," Sgt. Michael Arrington with the Houston Police Department said.

ABC13's cameras caught a heavy police presence, and the area was roped off with crime scene tape a few hours after the incident, which occurred around 6 a.m.

Details are limited, but Houston police said someone reported finding a body lying in the parking lot of the complex.

When officers got to the complex, they thought it was a hit-and-run accident, but the newly released surveillance video is raising questions.

The victim has only been identified as a Hispanic man, police said.

They do believe he lived at the complex.

