Mother, daughter found dead from apparent murder-suicide in NW Harris County, HCSO says

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- An investigation is underway in northwest Harris County after a mother and daughter were found dead on Saturday morning, the Harris County Sheriff's Office said.

Investigators arrived at the 17900 block of Timber Crossing Lane just after 7 a.m. Both women were discovered not breathing, deputies said. Officials said one woman was in her 50s and the second woman was in her 70s.

Deputies said the younger woman's husband found both victims.

Paramedics were called to the home, but both were pronounced dead at the scene.

HCSO did not elaborate on the fatal injuries that the woman sustained, but said it appears to have been a murder-suicide.

