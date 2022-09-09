Man believed to have been shot was actually struck by vehicle in E. Harris County, police say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston police have learned a man that was found with a significant head injury was fatally struck by a vehicle instead of a gunshot wound in the Greater East End.

On Aug. 29, patrol officers were responding to a report of a person down at 8000 Hockley Street early Sunday morning. Patrol arrived on the scene and found the victim, identified as 64-year-old Ricardo Vazquez Diaz, unresponsive on the ground, according to HPD.

Diaz was pronounced dead at the scene.

An investigation was conducted after police initially believed Diaz was shot.

In a switch, an autopsy was performed by the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences, and it was determined that Diaz's injuries were consistent with being hit by a vehicle instead of a gunshot wound.

HPD was contacted and notified of the results and has started another investigation, according to Sgt. Briones.

There is no known suspect or a vehicle description at this time.

Anyone with information in this case, is urged to contact the HPD Hit and Run Unit at 713-247-4072 or speak anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.