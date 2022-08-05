Woman walking on Veterans Memorial killed in hit-and-run crash in northwest Harris County

A few minutes after the woman was hit and killed and the driver ran, another crash was reported at the same location in the northbound lanes.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A woman was killed in a hit-and-run crash in northwest Harris County early Friday morning.

The crash happened around 2:30 a.m. on Veterans Memorial Drive at Fallbrook Drive.

Investigators said the woman was walking southbound on Veterans Memorial when she was hit by a driver.

That driver did not stop, and officials said they do not have any information about the suspect's vehicle.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

The drivers involved in that crash were not seriously hurt, despite the damage to their vehicles.

The two occupants of the two cars involved in the second crash were taken to a nearby hospital with minor injuries.