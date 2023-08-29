2 killed when Tesla hits wall and 2 unoccupied cars in hospital parking lot, Conroe PD says

CONROE, Texas (KTRK) -- Two people were killed when the vehicle they were in crashed in a hospital parking lot in Conroe, police said.

The Conroe Police Department said the crash, involving three vehicles, happened Tuesday at about 9:30 a.m. in the parking garage of the Methodist Hospital at 17201 North Freeway S.

The crash happened when a red Tesla was driving westbound through the parking lot. Authorities said the driver was going at a high rate of speed and hit a concrete wall.

As a result of the impact, the Tesla then hit a silver Hyundai Genesis and a white Ford Fusion - both vehicles were unattended. The Tesla had extensive front-end damage, and the driver and passenger had to be extracted.

The driver of the vehicle was identified as 84-year-old Frances Adams. The passenger was identified as 87-year-old James Adams. Both suffered extensive injuries from the crash and were taken to Memorial Herman Hospital of The Woodlands.

Almost an hour later, Conroe PD was notified that Frances and James succumbed to their injuries.

An investigation is still ongoing.

