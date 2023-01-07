4-vehicle crash on Gulf Freeway has all southbound lanes closed

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A multivehicle crash on I-45 has all southbound lanes closed at Edgebrook and Clearwood Drive in southeast Houston, officials say.

Houston TranStar verified the wreck involving four vehicles at 8:31 a.m. on Saturday. Drivers are being diverted to the frontage road while crews work to clear the scene.

It is not immediately known what caused the crash, but an investigation is underway. Authorities have not yet announced an estimated amount of time for closures.

No arrests have been reported.

Eyewitness News is working to learn more on this developing story. Updates can be found in this article.

