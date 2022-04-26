traffic delay

Car flips upside down in deadly crash on Gulf Freeway at Scarsdale

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A fatal crash early Tuesday morning involving a flipped car is causing backups on the Gulf Freeway.

The crash was reported on I-45 southbound at Scarsdale just before 5 a.m. Police confirmed that at least one person died.

Video from the scene shows a car flipped upside down on the freeway. Two other cars were stopped at the scene, though it was unclear exactly how many cars were involved in the crash.

All southbound lanes were closed as crews continued to investigate the scene.

It was unclear exactly what led up to the crash or how many people were injured.

Drivers can take Highway 3 as an alternate route.

