Gridlock Alert: I-45 Gulf Freeway bridge repairs near Cullen Blvd could impact weekend drive times

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Give yourself extra time to head out the door this weekend, as bridge repairs on the I-45 Gulf Freeway could increase your drive times.

The Texas Department of Transportation says crews will continue working on the Gulf Freeway at Cullen Boulevard from 9 p.m. Friday until 5 a.m. Monday, Oct. 7.

The closures will include the southbound main lanes from Callie Street to Spur 5.

For those looking for detours, TxDOT says take the exit ramp via Cullen and continue along the frontage road until the next available entrance ramp.

Officials ask drivers to heed the signage and practice patience to ensure safety as repairs continue.

Additional closure information can be found atHouston TranStar. Closures are subject to change due to adverse weather.