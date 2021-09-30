Family mourns beloved youth football coach, 8-year-old son after fatal Colorado County crash

Deshaune Fuller had been coaching Rice Youth Football since his oldest son played on the team.
On Monday, his wife, Lajoya Coats said police told her Fuller and their son were driving back to Eagle Lake from Rice High School in Altair on Highway 90 when her husband tried to avoid a deer.
"They said he hit a deer and ran onto oncoming traffic and they flipped," Coats said.
Football was much more than a game to her husband. It was a way to give back to the community and give children what he never had growing up.
"That was his passion," Coats said.
Fuller passed that same passion onto both of his sons.
"He didn't just coach my kids, but other kids," Coats said. "He was a father figure to some kids who didn't have that in their lives. He wanted the best for those kids."
Coats has been reading endless comments on social media from children her husband used to coach and even complete strangers.
"I have my weak moments, but when I see everyone talk about him and the good things he has done, and see people's comments about how he's motivated others, well, that makes me happy," Coats said.
Fuller saw the spark in his son, Draedyn Fuller, who was a third grade student at Eagle Lake Intermediate School. He had a bright future ahead of him both on and off the field.
Coats has two other children, an older son and a younger daughter, and that's what she says is keeping her strong.
"He would want me to keep going and pushing, and being a mother to these kids and be there for him," Coats said.
A GoFundMe account has been set up to help Coats and her family. You can donate here.
