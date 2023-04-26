HPD investigating deadly 2-vehicle crash on Fannin in Houston Museum District

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Authorities say they are investigating a deadly crash in Houston's Museum District on Wednesday afternoon.

Vehicular crimes investigators with Houston police said the incident involved two vehicles in the 4000 block of Fannin at Wichita Street.

HPD is urging drivers to avoid the area and to use alternate routes.

There were no other reported injuries, and it is unclear what led up to the crash.

ABC13 has real-time traffic data to help you navigate Houston's roads and avoid traffic delays. Sign up for traffic alerts that are sent straight to your phone through our ABC13 app. Manage your notifications from the settings tab.

On mobile, use two fingers to zoom in to specific roads. Live traffic map