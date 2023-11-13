The family of Lauren Robinson Holliday says they don't want their loved one forgotten, as she was killed along with 3 UH alums in a fatal crash.

Family remembers woman killed in crash along with former UH players | 'Her life mattered too'

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- As Houston mourns the deaths of three former University of Houston football players who died in a car crash that killed three other people, the family of another victim behind the wheel wants to make sure her memory is not forgotten.

Lauren Robinson Holliday, 32, was driving the Acura SUV when Houston police say another car, speeding, ran through a red light and crashed into them around 2 a.m. on Saturday in Downtown Houston.

"That man was in the wrong. He killed my child," Cynthia Bennett, Holliday's mom, said.

Three former University of Houston players, D.J. Hayden, Zach McMillian, and Ralph Oragwu, were also in the car and died in the crash.

Holliday's mother said they all grew up together and went to school in the Fort Bend Independent School District.

"They were good friends. That's why they were all in the car together," Bennett said. "They were always together. They traveled the world together."

All stayed connected in the community.

D.J. Hayden, a former NFL player, recently worked as a volunteer coach for Second Baptist Church.

"My favorite thing about D.J. is he didn't seem to have a bad day," Beck Brydon, head football coach for Second Baptist Church, said. "He showed up with a smile on his face."

Coach Brydon said while Hayden only started coaching a few months ago, his knowledge and love for the game quickly influenced the younger players.

"He calls me one day and says, 'Would you mind if I got a turnover belt made for our guys?' I am like, 'Heck no!"' Brydon said. "The kids went crazy and thought it was the greatest thing."

While Lauren Robinson Holliday may not have been in the limelight, her family wants to make sure her legacy is also shared. She graduated from East Texas Baptist University in 2013 and then received her MBA from Lamar University in 2017.

Her family describes her as their beacon of light.

"I want everyone to know Lauren mattered too," Bennett said. "She was the driver, not at fault, and my baby died. Lauren was very loved. She had a mother, father, stepfather, spouse, and siblings, Lauren mattered."

The driver of the Chrysler 300, who ran the red light, also died at the scene.

