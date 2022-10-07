Ex-boyfriend charged in dead Pasadena woman's kidnapping may see additional charges

Daniel Chacon is charged with aggravated kidnapping, but he is the primary person of interest in Maira Gutierrez's murder. We'll be in court Friday waiting to see other possible charges.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A man accused of kidnapping his ex-girlfriend, who was later found dead, is expected to go in front of a judge after he was found in Mexico and brought back to Pasadena.

There was a three-day manhunt to get Daniel Chacon off the streets, but he is now in the Harris County Jail.

Chacon is expected to appear Friday morning in probable cause court, where his bond will be set and where we may learn a few more details about what led up to the alleged crime.

On Monday, witnesses saw Chacon force his ex-girlfriend, 38-year-old Maira Gutierrez, at gunpoint into her own SUV outside of his apartment in Pasadena, court documents say. They also say Gutierrez went to the apartment to visit their 5-month-old daughter.

Later that day, the mother of four was found shot to death inside her SUV in southeast Houston.

As a warrant was out for his arrest, Chacon headed to Mexico. He was arrested at the Laredo Port of Entry after surrendering to federal agents on Wednesday night.

Chacon was brought back to Pasadena Thursday evening and is now in the county jail facing an aggravated kidnapping charge. It's a relief for Gutierrez's family. We spoke to her ex-husband earlier this week.

"We need justice. We need him to turn himself in. Stop being a coward. Do his part and come in. If he had the courage to do that, he needs to be held responsible," Jimmy Puente said.

Records show Chacon's criminal history of violence against women in Harris County dates back to 2012. He was convicted twice in the past of assaulting his former common-law wife and once for violating a protective order.

Pasadena police said Gutierrez and Chacon were in an off-and-on two-year relationship. Both had been involved in two previous domestic violence cases with the department.

On Sept. 1, Chacon called Pasadena police to report that Gutierrez was driving a vehicle with their child intoxicated. It was later determined she was not, according to Pasadena police Chief Josh Bruegger.

During an investigation into that case, Gutierrez made allegations of an assault involving a firearm that happened several days before. Officers conducted a search of the apartment but did not find a firearm. Bruegger added that Gutierrez did not want to pursue charges, but officers contacted the Harris County District Attorney's Office about potential charges, but they were declined at the time.

Authorities believe Gutierrez moved out of the apartment she shared with Chacon between the first and second incident.

On Sept. 14, Gutierrez went to Chacon's apartment to visit their 5-month-old daughter. She reported that Chacon grabbed her by the hair and dragged her through the apartment. She added that he had assaulted her several times in the past.

Several hours after this incident, Gutierrez called Pasadena police. Officers arrived, took all her information, and tried to find the suspect but were unsuccessful. Officers contacted the district attorney's office again about charges, but they were declined and referred to family violence investigators.

As of now, Chacon is charged with aggravated kidnapping, but he is the primary person of interest in her murder, so we are watching for more charges.

