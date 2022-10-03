Vehicle found abandoned with woman's body after armed kidnapping, Pasadena police say

Houston police tweeted that they were assisting in Pasadena PD's investigation on Monday afternoon.

PASADENA, Texas (KTRK) -- A woman's body was found in an abandoned vehicle that Pasadena police believe was seen earlier Monday during a kidnapping at gunpoint.

Pasadena police confirmed they were investigating a concrete barrier storage yard in southeast Houston where an SUV with the body was located. Houston police tweeted that they were assisting in the investigation at 5200 Cedar Crest, which is near Mykawa and the South Loop.

The video above is the ABC13 Houston's 24/7 Streaming Channel.

Police made the connection to this scene and an aggravated kidnapping disturbance call that came in at 9:51 a.m. According to officers, a caller reported seeing a man force a woman into a vehicle at gunpoint in the 3800 block of Red Bluff in Pasadena.

Police added that the woman was found inside the vehicle with a gunshot wound. Her identity was not immediately released.

While no arrests have been made, Pasadena police believe the alleged kidnapper and victim were involved in two previous domestic violence cases with the department. Officers in those calls contacted the district attorney's office to file charges but were not accepted.

ABC13's Briana Conner is pursuing the facts of this breaking news story. Get instant updates by following her on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.