Ex-boyfriend of Pasadena woman kidnapped and killed arrested after fleeing to Mexico

Family and friends plan to gather on Wednesday for a balloon release in memory of Maira Gutierrez. Loved ones said she cried for help, but the system failed her.

PASADENA, Texas (KTRK) -- The ex-boyfriend of a Pasadena woman found shot to death in her vehicle earlier this week was arrested in Mexico on Wednesday night, according to police.

Daniel Chacon, 30, is charged with kidnapping 38-year-old Maira Gutierrez at gunpoint, but is also considered the primary person of interest in her murder.

Chacon was arrested in Nuevo Laredo, Tamaulipas, Mexico around 11:30 p.m., Pasadena police said.

Pasadena police officers assigned to the Gulf Coast Violent Offenders Task Force, the U.S. Marshall Service, DEA, and Customs and Border Patrol agents collaborated on the wanted man's arrest.

PREVIOUS REPORT: Search continues for ex-boyfriend as loved ones plan vigil for Pasadena mother kidnapped and killed

"Our officers and the federal agencies worked tirelessly through the night to negotiate directly with him for a safe surrender at the Laredo Port of Entry," Pasadena police said in a statement.

Pasdena officers were en route to Webb County to take custody of Chacon and transfer him back to the Houston area.

Records show that the mother of four's ex-boyfriend had a history of domestic violence.

Police said witnesses called them on Monday morning, saying they saw Chacon forcing Gutierrez into her own SUV outside his home in Pasadena. Police found the SUV Monday evening, with her body inside of it.

Records show Chacon's criminal history of violence against women in Harris County dates back to 2012. He was convicted twice in the past of assaulting his former common-law wife and once for violating a protective order.

READ MORE: Warrant issued for arrest of ex-boyfriend wanted in kidnapping, shooting death of Pasadena woman

He shares three children with her. Her family said they are not speaking out publicly in order to protect them.

Chacon also shares a 5-month-old daughter with Gutierrez.

Pasadena police said Gutierrez and Chacon were in an off-and-on two-year relationship. Both had been involved in two previous domestic violence cases with the department.

On Sept. 1, Chacon called Pasadena police to report that Gutierrez was driving a vehicle with their child intoxicated. It was later determined she was not, according to Pasadena police Chief Josh Bruegger.

During an investigation into that case, Gutierrez made allegations of an assault involving a firearm that happened several days before. Officers conducted a search of the apartment but did not find a firearm. Bruegger added that Gutierrez did not want to pursue charges, but officers contacted the Harris County District Attorney's Office about potential charges, but they were declined at the time.

SEE ALSO: Ex-boyfriend kidnaps woman at gunpoint, her body later found in abandoned vehicle, Pasadena PD says

Authorities believe Gutierrez moved out of the apartment she shared with Chacon between the first and second incident.

On Sept. 14, Gutierrez went to Chacon's apartment to visit their 5-month-old daughter. She reported that Chacon grabbed her by the hair and dragged her through the apartment. She added that he had assaulted her several times in the past.

Several hours after this incident, Gutierrez called Pasadena police. Officers arrived, took all her information, and tried to find the suspect but were unsuccessful. Officers contacted the district attorney's office again about charges, but they were declined and referred to family violence investigators.

"We took this very (seriously) from the beginning," Bruegger said. "We have to have victims' cooperation throughout the process and the decisions are made based on evidence."