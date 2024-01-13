Entrance to Spur 527 closed until Wednesday due to fiery crash on Southwest Freeway in Midtown

The entrance to Spur 527 will be closed until Wednesday due to a fiery crash on the Southwest Freeway in Midtown, TxDOT says.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Major closures will affect your commute to downtown Houston this week after a major crash damaged a ramp along I-69 on Saturday.

Houston TranStar verified the two-vehicle crash at 5:57 a.m., noting the wreck involved a hazmat spill and a vehicle being on fire.

Traffic cameras captured the moment a big rig crashed on the entrance ramp to Spur 527 on the Southwest Freeway.

The video shows sparks flying from the 18-wheeler before an explosion erupted. It is unclear what led to the wreck or if anyone was injured.

The Texas Department of Public Safety told Eyewitness News that the ramp to Spur 527 will be closed until Wednesday as crews make repairs.

