Father tied up while English Bulldog stolen during SW Houston home invasion

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers of Houston at 713-222-TIPS (8477)
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man was pistol-whipped as his English Bulldog was stolen during a home invasion in southwest Houston, police say.

It happened at noon back on Oct. 21 at an apartment complex in the 10200 block of Buffalo Speedway, but surveillance video and photos of the missing dog have just been released.

The victim told police that he was out walking his dog and had just returned to his apartment and walked into the living room, when he saw a silhouette of someone standing in his bathroom. He claims someone then hit him in the back of his head with a gun.

The man says he fell down and someone with an arm sleeve tattoo tied up his arms and legs with a belt.

That's when the robbers rummaged through the apartment and stole anything believed to be worth value, including the owner's English Bulldog, according to HPD.

Authorities add that the victim's wife had just left the apartment with their young child, but she left the door unlocked while he walked the dog.

The robbers were caught on a neighbor's Ring camera.



Police provided descriptions for three suspects.

  • Hispanic male, 6 feet to 6 feet 1 inch, black jogging suit, black shoes and carrying a backpack
  • Hispanic male, 5 feet 3 inches to 5 feet 5 inches, gray shirt, black pants and black shoes
  • Hispanic male, 5 feet 5 inches to 5 feet 6 inches, red shirt, black pants and gray shoes


If you have any information leading to charges or arrests, Crime Stoppers of Houston may pay up to $5,000.

Tipsters must contact Crime Stoppers directly by calling 713-222-TIPS, submitting an online tip or going through the app to remain anonymous and to be considered for the cash payment.

English Bulldogs can be quite expensive.

According to K9web.com, they cost anywhere from $1,500 to $4,000, but the price can also be higher, depending on the dog's bloodline.

