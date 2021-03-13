French bulldog among 3 puppies stolen from Webster store

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=10398692" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> WHERE IS BAD BUNNY? Her owner said the dog is pregnant for the first time and she's due any moment so he's scared something might happen. Hear his biggest concern in the video above.

WEBSTER, Texas (KTRK) -- Authorities are trying to solve a crime in which three small puppies were stolen from a pet store in Webster overnight.The dogs were taken from the Petland Webster facility. The thief was caught on surveillance camera running through the store, opening doors and grabbing puppies to stuff them into a duffle bag.Stolen Friday night were Rusty, an English bulldog; Dulce, a Boston terrier; and Milo, a French bulldog. Store owners and employees are cooperating with the authorites. They're asking the public for any help or information that might help bring the puppies back safely."At Petland Webster, we are truly shocked and saddened by the news today that three of our beloved pups were taken from us," said an official statement from the business. "These three puppies were ready to be taken home by a loving family. Unfortunately, there was a burglary, and we are working with local law enforcement to do everything we can to recover Rusty, Dulce, and Milo. We would welcome any tips or information that might help lead to their safe return."French bulldogs have become commonly targeted by thieves. Perhaps the highest-profile case of French bulldog theft happened when two of Lady Gaga's dogs were stolen after unknown assailants shot her dog walker in the chest.Any information or tips about the whereabouts of the three puppies should be sent to Webster police. Their main number is listed as 281-332-2426.