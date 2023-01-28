Silver Alert: 90-year-old man diagnosed with cognitive impairment vanishes overnight in Richmond

RICHMOND, Texas (KTRK) -- Authorities are searching for a 90-year-old who disappeared in Fort Bend County overnight, according to deputies.

Elray Matzke, diagnosed with a cognitive impairment, was last seen in the 3200 block of Chimney Swift Lane in a black, 2017 GMC Yukon with a Texas license plate JJZ6122 at about 12:37 a.m.

Deputies describe Matzke as a white man who is 5 feet 10 inches tall, weighs 185 pounds, has blue eyes, and is bald.

Matzke was last seen wearing a black coat, a white t-shirt, maroon pajama bottoms, and no shoes, officials said.

Law enforcement officials believe Matzke's disappearance poses a credible threat to his own health and safety.

If you have any information about Matzke's whereabouts, authorities urge you to contact the Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office at 281-341-4665.