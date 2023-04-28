An investigation got underway at the Cranbrook Forest apartment complex in north Harris County, where a man was found with multiple stab wounds.

Stabbing victim found at N. Harris Co. apartment complex may be 64-year-old loved one, family says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The body of a man, who was found dead with multiple stab wounds at a north Harris County apartment complex, may belong to a 64-year-old whose loved ones haven't heard from in days.

Family members informed Eyewitness News reporter Miya Shay after she arrived at an active investigation in the 13800 block of Ella Boulevard, near West Rankin, on Friday afternoon.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez first mentioned the nature of the investigation at the Cranbrook Forest apartment complex.

"(Harris County Precinct 4) deputies responded to a call for service," Gonzalez tweeted, adding the call came in at about 9:42 a.m. "Units discovered an adult male deceased from what appears to be multiple stab wounds."

Investigators from the sheriff's office were assigned to the scene, Gonzalez said.

Authorities did not immediately give details about what led to the incident, whether a suspect is being sought, or how long the man had been dead before his body was found.

ABC13, though, learned from family at the scene that the victim may be a 64-year-old whose sister requested a welfare check, leading to the discovery.



