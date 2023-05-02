HCSO deputies found Lathan Tero's body after his family requested a welfare check. It was soon revealed that the suspect accused was living with him.

Man charged in 63-year-old's murder who family hadn't heard from in several days, court docs read

HOUSTON, Texas -- A Houston man has been charged with murder after a man was found dead after a welfare check in north Harris County last month, according to court records.

According to court records, Douglas Jones,37, is accused of stabbing 63-year-old Lathan Tero several times after the two got into a physical altercation.

Sheriff's deputies learned that Jones was staying with Tero at the time, court documents read.

On Friday, Harris County Sheriff's Office deputies found Tero's body after responding to the Cranbrook Forest apartment complex in the 13800 block of Ella Boulevard near West Rankin.

According to Tero's family, his sister reportedly had not heard from him for a few days, which prompted her to call the apartment complex and ask management to check on him.

The suspect, Jones, was identified shortly after an investigation by HCSO's homicide division, charging documents read.

When Jones was charged, it was revealed he was already in custody at the Harris County Jail on unrelated charges, reportedly two days after the murder, officials said.

Investigators believe that the stabbing occurred the previous Sunday before Jones was arrested on the following Tuesday.