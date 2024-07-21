Harris County sheriff reveals identity of victim fatally stabbed on W. Little York Road

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Authorities are investigating a man's death after he was stabbed by a woman on Saturday night, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said.

HCSO investigators identified the victim as 35-year-old Dominique Richardson.

Authorities say that the incident happened at around 10:48 p.m. at an apartment unit on 7740 W. Little York Road.

According to deputies, Richardson and a woman got into a confrontation before she stabbed him.

Both were taken to hospitals, officials said.

Richardson was pronounced dead at the hospital. The woman is in fair condition.

While no arrests have been made, the case will be referred to a Harris County grand jury.