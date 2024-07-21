Woman in critical condition after stabbing at terminal in Miami airport, police say

MIAMI -- A woman was stabbed inside a terminal at Miami International Airport late Saturday, sending her to the hospital in critical condition and prompting a disruption of service, police and airport officials said.

An adult male suspect was arrested at the scene, the Miami-Dade Police Department said.

The woman was attacked at about 11:30 p.m. in the upper level of Terminal J, in the international arrivals hall, police said. The "situation was swiftly contained," airport officials said.

"We want to assure the public that the situation is under control and the safety of our passengers, staff, and visitors remains our top priority," the Miami-Dade Aviation Department said.

Passengers nearby had to rerouted to other checkpoints or terminals, disrupting traffic through the airport for about two hours, officials said.