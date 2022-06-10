Woman called saying she accidentally shot woman then threatened to shoot herself, sheriff says

NOW - SHOOTING SCENE - Venti Apartments located in the 14335 block of Ella Boulevard. Constables are on scene of an apparent murder suicide. 2 females have been confirmed deceased. Homicide Investigators are enroute.



Follow us at https://t.co/EzyDHKl8Js pic.twitter.com/ymoJyTkOdP — Mark Herman, Harris County Constable Precinct 4 (@Pct4Constable) June 10, 2022

Pct 4 units responded to an incident at an apt unit at 14335 Ella Blvd. Caller stated she accidentally shot another female. The caller further stated she was going to kill herself. Upon arrival, units found two adult females with gunshot wounds. One has been confirmed 1/2 pic.twitter.com/afAHF3yB7m — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) June 10, 2022

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Two women were found with gunshot wounds at an apartment complex in north Houston after Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said one of them called deputies saying she accidentally shot a woman and was then going to kill herself.Precinct 4 deputies said they were called at about 7 a.m. Friday to the 14300 block of Ella Boulevard.When deputies arrived, Gonzalez said they found two women with gunshot wounds.One woman was confirmed dead at The Venti apartment complex. The second woman was confirmed dead later at a hospital, Gonzalez said.Harris County Sheriff's Office Homicide Division is investigating what authorities said appears to be a murder-suicide.