Woman called saying she accidentally shot woman then threatened to shoot herself, sheriff says

2 women dead after apparent murder-suicide in Harris Co., sheriff says

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Two women were found with gunshot wounds at an apartment complex in north Houston after Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said one of them called deputies saying she accidentally shot a woman and was then going to kill herself.

Precinct 4 deputies said they were called at about 7 a.m. Friday to the 14300 block of Ella Boulevard.

When deputies arrived, Gonzalez said they found two women with gunshot wounds.



One woman was confirmed dead at The Venti apartment complex. The second woman was confirmed dead later at a hospital, Gonzalez said.

Harris County Sheriff's Office Homicide Division is investigating what authorities said appears to be a murder-suicide.

