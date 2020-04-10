Stores open, closed on Easter Sunday: LIST

Other stores that are typically closed on Easter will maintain the tradition this year.
And a few major chains will remain open to give customers access to essential supplies, like groceries and medicine.
Here is a list of stores open and closed this Easter Sunday:
OPEN
- Walmart
- Walgreens
- Kroger and its sister chains (including Harris Teeter, Ralphs, Fred Meyer and others) are open but close early. Click here for your local store's hours.
- Whole Foods
- Dollar General (stores will close at 5 p.m.)
- Home Depot (will close at 6 p.m.)
CLOSED
- Trader Joe's
- Aldi
- Sam's Club
- Publix
- H-E-B
- Costco
- Lowe's
- Target