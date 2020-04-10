easter

Stores open, closed on Easter Sunday: LIST

Amid the coronavirus crisis, many stores are closing Easter Sunday to give employees the opportunity to rest and be with their families.

Other stores that are typically closed on Easter will maintain the tradition this year.

And a few major chains will remain open to give customers access to essential supplies, like groceries and medicine.

Here is a list of stores open and closed this Easter Sunday:

OPEN


  • Walmart
  • Walgreens
  • Kroger and its sister chains (including Harris Teeter, Ralphs, Fred Meyer and others) are open but close early. Click here for your local store's hours.
  • Whole Foods
  • Dollar General (stores will close at 5 p.m.)
  • Home Depot (will close at 6 p.m.)


CLOSED


  • Trader Joe's
  • Aldi
  • Sam's Club
  • Publix
  • H-E-B
  • Costco
  • Lowe's
  • Target
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businessu.s. & worldgrocery storeeaster
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
EASTER
At least 6 dead as tornadoes sweep through US south
Woman lifts neighbors' spirits with Easter bunny surprise
120 attended in-person Easter service, church said
Baby chicks explore Willis Tower in Chicago
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Trump gives governors options on how to reopen the economy
New $100,000 bond set for man who was let out for $50
Mayor won't rush to reopen Houston after Texas order
Texas first state to give dates easing COVID-19 restrictions
ABC13 Evening News for April 17, 2020
Wet and stormy weather for parts of the weekend
TIMELINE: Here are the dates when things can reopen in Texas
Show More
Divorce filings expected to rise during COVID-19
SPONSORED: Emergency food storage in stock - here's how to get it
Former Texan Owen Daniels opens up about his depression
Signs showing Harris Co. 'flattening the curve,' judge says
Montgomery Co. ends COVID-19 stay-home order
More TOP STORIES News