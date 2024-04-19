Beloved softball coach shot by alleged thief on Easter Sunday loses his life weeks later, team says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A beloved Houston-area softball coach has died weeks after he was shot on Easter Sunday by someone who police say was trying to steal his truck, the softball team announced.

Ivan Ramirez, 42, was pronounced dead on Wednesday, according to the team.

Ramirez was a coach for Texas Magic Fastpitch Travel's softball team. He was also a husband and a father of three.

The shooting happened on March 31, outside the victim's home at an apartment on the South Beltway near Pearland.

Ramirez was home at this apartment complex on Easter Sunday when an app on his phone alerted him that his truck door had been opened.

HPD said when he came outside to investigate, the suspect shot at him multiple times.

Ramirez was transported to Ben Taub Hospital that day. He had undergone multiple surgeries and was in critical condition before he passed away.

