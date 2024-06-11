15-year-old accused of fatally shooting Houston-area softball coach during truck theft, HPD says

A 15-year-old has been charged and arrested for allegedly shooting Ivan Ramirez to death outside his home on Easter Sunday, according to police.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A 15-year-old is believed to be responsible for shooting and killing a beloved Houston-area softball coach while trying to steal his truck, according to police.

Investigators said the shooting happened on March 31, Easter Sunday, outside the victim's home at an apartment on the South Beltway near Pearland.

The victim is 42-year-old Ivan Ramirez, a coach for Texas Magic Fastpitch Travel's softball team.

Ivan Ramirez's son, Manny Ramirez, now helps coach the team.

"Being a big brother is all I can ask for and I know it was all he ever wanted, and we talked about it," Manny Ramirez said.

Investigators said a witness reported seeing a suspect in a yellow hoodie scoping out Ramirez's car, and he later saw the same person take off in a gray pickup truck after the shooting.

The Houston Police Department said it identified the suspect as a 15-year-old but is not releasing the teen's identity due to the age.

The teenager was charged with capital murder and arrested on June 6, according to HPD.

This is now the second juvenile in the span of a week slapped with a capital murder charge.

The other unrelated case involves a 14-year-old accused of shooting a Houston farmers market employee while trying to steal a golf cart.

SEE MORE: 14-year-old suspect in Houston Farmers Market deadly shooting to remain in custody, judge says

Manny Ramirez said it's crazy to think teens not much younger than him are committing these crimes.

"The fact that this kid should be in school, playing sports getting a job, getting his license in a year, it is definitely sad," Manny Ramirez said.

Investigators said Ivan Ramirez was home at an apartment complex on Easter Sunday when an app on his phone alerted him his truck door had been opened.

HPD said when he came outside to investigate, the 15-year-old allegedly shot at him multiple times.

Manny Ramirez and his mom were feet away when it happened.

"All I hear is just four shots back-to-back. Me and my mom just looked at each other in shock," Manny Ramirez said.

Manny Ramirez and his mom held pressure on Ivan Ramirez's wounds until an ambulance arrived.

Ivan Ramirez was taken to Ben Taub Hospital, had undergone multiple surgeries, and was in critical condition before he died weeks later.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help the family with expenses.

If you know anything about this case, authorities urge you to contact the Houston Police Department's Homicide Division at (713) 308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at (713) 222-TIPS.

Tipsters must contact Crime Stoppers directly to remain anonymous and to be considered for a cash payment by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitting an online tip, or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.

