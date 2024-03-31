Nearly 1 year later, no arrests after bicyclist hit and killed in 2023 Easter weekend

TEXAS CITY, Texas (KTRK) -- The Easter weekend is marred by bad memories for one Texas City family.

On April 9, 2023, which happened to be Easter Sunday, their loved one was hit and killed by a car.

Damion Rodriguez was riding his motorized bike along FM 1764 near Highway 3 when the car hit him.

The girl, now nine months old, was born on Rodriguez' birthday.

"He couldn't even be here for it," the child's mother, Erika Baylor, said.

"The pain I've been going through over and over. It hurts me to the fullest," Rodriguez's sister, Patricia, said.

The driver of the car that hit Rodriguez didn't stick around.

Police say they're looking for a maroon or burgundy 2013 Ford Fusion with extensive front end damage. But nearly one year later, they haven't made any arrests.

"How could just somebody do anybody like that? What if it just took a phone call to call the hospital? Maybe that could have saved him, and we wouldn't be in this situation," Baylor said.

On Saturday, a white bike sits near the crash site. It's a tribute to Rodriguez, who was an avid cyclist.

"Easter Sunday now is just a blessing. Resurrection Day, and my brother's up there with the Lord," his sister said.

