Houston-area softball coach shot while suspect allegedly stole his truck on Easter Sunday: HPD

"I think he is going to push through it. He is one of the most stubborn people I know," one of the softball team's players told ABC13. The 42-year-old coach always encouraged his players to work hard, strive for greatness, and always believe in themselves.

"I think he is going to push through it. He is one of the most stubborn people I know," one of the softball team's players told ABC13. The 42-year-old coach always encouraged his players to work hard, strive for greatness, and always believe in themselves.

"I think he is going to push through it. He is one of the most stubborn people I know," one of the softball team's players told ABC13. The 42-year-old coach always encouraged his players to work hard, strive for greatness, and always believe in themselves.

"I think he is going to push through it. He is one of the most stubborn people I know," one of the softball team's players told ABC13. The 42-year-old coach always encouraged his players to work hard, strive for greatness, and always believe in themselves.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A beloved Houston-area softball coach is fighting for his life after he was shot by someone who was trying to steal his truck, according to police.

The shooting happened on Easter Sunday outside the victim's home at an apartment on the South Beltway near Pearland.

The victim is 42-year-old Ivan Ramirez, a coach for Texas Magic Fastpitch Travel's softball team. He's also a husband and a father of three.

Investigators said a witness reported seeing a suspect in a yellow hoodie scoping out Ramirez's car, and he later saw the same person take off in a gray pickup truck after the shooting.

The victim's family told ABC13 that a detective reached out and told them they found the suspect's getaway car, but we were not able to confirm that with the Houston Police Department.

"Coach Ivan," as he's affectionately called, always makes his presence known on the practice field.

His softball team is doing their best to carry on without him here.

"We never expected this to happen. It's heartbreaking. We are just praying for him and his family," Avery Cameron, a player on the team, said.

Ramirez was home at this apartment complex on Easter Sunday when an app on his phone alerted him his truck door had been opened.

HPD said when he came outside to investigate, the suspect shot at him multiple times.

Investigators said Ramirez's wife found him bleeding on the ground.

Ramirez was later transported to Ben Taub Hospital. Since then, he's undergone multiple surgeries and remains in critical condition.

"I didn't think it was real. I had to just ask my mom what was going on. It sucks, it really does," Jules Martinez, a player on the team, said.

Overall, the team is just trying to stay positive.

Players said Coach Ivan never accepted defeat.

He encourages players to work hard, strive for greatness, and always believe in themselves.

"I think he is going to push through it. He is one of the most stubborn people I know. He fights through everything, so I am sure he is going to fight through this one," Martinez said.

It's still a monumental event to process for such a young group of girls.

The idea that a man who they see as much more than a coach might not come back the same.

"It affected me a lot because he was always there for me, and he's just a really good coach, so I just keep on praying for him every day, making sure he gets better," Eliana Rivera said.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help the family with expenses.

For updates on this story, follow Alex Bozarjian on Facebook, X and Instagram.