Man killed from shooting that stemmed from a fight in east Harris County, deputies say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A 38-year-old man was killed on Friday after an argument led to a shooting in east Harris County.

Deputies responded to a shooting in the 14600 BLK of Greenville St at about 11:20 p.m.

Upon arrival, officers found Noel Torres lying in a ditch with multiple gunshot wounds. Torres was pronounced dead on the scene, according to investigators.

Witnesses told deputies Torres, and another man arrived to visit person(s) at a trailer when a neighbor confronted them.

Deputies say that two other males arrived a short time later and continued to argue. The suspect pulled out a gun and shot Torrez.

The suspect, described as a Hispanic male, in his early twenties, with a beard, fled the scene on a bicycle.

If anyone has any information regarding the murder of Torres, contact the Homicide Unit at 713.274.9100 or call Crime Stoppers at 713.222.TIPS(8477).

