man killed

Suspect at large after fatal shooting officials believe stemmed from a fight in east Harris County

Man wanted accused of fatal shooting in east Harris County

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A deadly shooting in east Harris County started with what investigators believe was a fight over a remodeling job on Friday night.

Sgt. Ben Beall said the victim was working at a trailer on the 14600 block of Greenville in the Cloverleaf neighborhood.

The victim got into an argument with one of the residents at about 11:20 p.m. when another resident and the shooter arrived and started arguing, said Beall.

Deputies say that the shooter fired three times then took off on a bicycle.

Upon arrival, deputies say they found a 38-year-old man dead at the scene with multiple gunshot wounds.

According to authorities, investigators are searching for the suspect, who witnesses describe as a Hispanic man with a beard last seen on a bicycle.
