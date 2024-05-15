Man whose brutal death was caught on camera was retiree from MD Anderson Cancer Center, family says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- ABC13 is learning more about the victim at the center of one of the most disturbing murders caught on camera in Houston.

According to family and friends, 64-year-old Steve Anderson had been retired after working at the MD Anderson Cancer Center as a manager for about 20 years.

His co-workers were distraught to find out he was the man killed on video.

While the attack seems personal because of how disturbing it is, police told ABC13 detectives have not established a connection between him and the suspect. However, they are still investigating.

On May 3, Anderson was walking to get his mail on Woodridge Square Drive when he was seen turning around at the sound of a screeching car. The driver reverses and hits him again, pushing him further down the road.

Minutes later, the driver, identified by police as 20-year-old Karon Fisher, returns. Court documents identify Fisher as a man, but according to police, Fisher identifies as a woman.

Fisher walks casually toward Anderson's body, surrounded by witnesses in broad daylight, and is seen flipping Anderson over, kissing him, and stabbing him nine times, according to records.

Later, Fisher leaps over the body before walking out of the camera's view.

According to court records, Fisher is still behind bars on a $2 million bond, which is notably significantly high compared to the murders covered in Harris County weekly.

Anderson, known as "Pops," leaves behind a daughter, son-in-law, and grandchildren and was known for his love of the Chicago Cubs.

For updates on this story, follow Brooke Taylor on Facebook, X and Instagram.