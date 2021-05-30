fatal crash

2 dead after high-speed crash on East Freeway

EMBED <>More Videos

Woman fears relatives were killed in overnight East Freeway crash

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A speeding driver collided with multiple vehicles on a busy east Houston freeway overnight, engulfing one of the vehicles in flames and leaving at least two dead, authorities said.

It happened on I-10 East Freeway at Normandy overnight.

An officer spotted a Dodge Challenger Hellcat traveling at least 100 mph in the eastbound lanes of the freeway and tried to catch up to them, according to Houston police. By the time the officer did, the driver had collided with at least two other cars.

One of the vehicles caught fire with three people inside.

Two of those died in the crash, police said.

Four others were injured and transported to hospitals. One of those transported suffered serious burns, according to Houston police.

"We believe, that potentially, that alcohol is not a factor, but speed is going to be something that we're looking at," HPD Assistant Chief Heather Morris said.

A woman who arrived at the scene hours after it happened told ABC13 she feared the two people who died were her relatives. She said the two girls had left around 12:40 a.m. and normally take the East Freeway on their way home. It's not normal for neither to answer their phones when they're away, she said.

"I just had this feeling because I have two working chargers in my phone, so there's not reason for their phones to be dead," the woman said.

The driver of the Dodge Challenger was being questioned by police Sunday morning, but no charges had been filed.

All eastbound lanes of the freeway were closed Sunday morning as investigators worked to find out what led to the crash.

EMBED More News Videos

A Houston police officer spotted one of the drivers involved in the crash just before it happened. They were traveling at more than 100 mph before crashing into at least two vehicl

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonpolice chasefatal crashspeedingcar firetraffic accidentperson killed
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FATAL CRASH
Man fatally hit by concrete mixer truck on Navigation
I-10 reopens more than 3 hours after pedestrian hit and killed
20-year-old DWI suspect charged after fatal crash with woman on I-45
Woman killed when stolen big rig crashes into house in NW Harris Co.
TOP STORIES
Train conductor killed in accident at rail yard involving big rig
Arsonist accused of setting 3 fires inside southside apartments
Carlos Correa's dad shares why Atlanta is special to his son
Native American group calls out MLB for Braves' use of tomahawk chop
How YouTuber says she tipped off FBI with location of Petito's body
Zayn Malik pleads no contest to harassment charges in Bucks County
Winds slowing down over Houston, not as windy Friday
Show More
10-year-old killed in accidental shooting in NW Houston, HPD says
Mother's boyfriend arrested in Luling the week of boy's deadly beating
Accused child murderer faces judge for 1st time in bizarre appearance
President Biden, pope to talk virus, climate, poverty at Vatican
Thousands still without power after extremely windy day in Houston
More TOP STORIES News