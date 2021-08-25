Longtime friend of Galleria area restaurant shooting victim says he's 'one of a kind'

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=10972330" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A fiery Tilman Fertitta, who chairs the Houston Police Foundation, was part of HPD's announcement to increase reward money.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The body of a police officer who was gunned down Saturday afternoon at a restaurant in the Galleria area arrived in his home of New Orleans Tuesday night.Det. Everett Briscoe, 41, worked for the New Orleans Police Department and was off-duty when he was shot and killed outside of the Grotto Ristorante on Westheimer Road.The other man who was shot was identified as Dyrin Riculfy, who went by the nickname "DJ".Riculfy's longtime friend spoke with ABC13 on Tuesday and described him as "one of a kind" and always willing to help others."Overall, he's a great family man, loves his wife, loves his community, loves his brothers," said Michael Jenkins, who went to high school with Riculfy.He said the two reconnected a few years ago when they joined the New Orleans social club, Zulu, at the same time.Jenkins, who was close friends with Briscoe too, said he's still trying to wrap his head around what happened on Saturday."I know for a fact he would have given anything they want," said Jenkins. "That's just his type of personality. Material things can be replaced, you know? That was his philosophy."Nicole Williams, Riculfy's niece, stood alongside city leaders Tuesday afternoon as an increased reward was announced for information leading to an arrest in this case.Nicole said Riculfy is a father of six and owns a New Orleans-area limousine and tuxedo company.As of Tuesday evening, he remains in critical condition at a Houston hospital. Nicole said they are praying for a miracle.Meanwhile, his Zulu brothers are holding on to hope and pleading to whoever knows more about this shooting to come forward."Please, please if you know anything, if you know of anyone who knows anything, just spread the word. Just say something. We appreciate it. No matter what, we are resilient, but at the same time, we are hurting," said Jenkins.The reward is now $100,000 for anyone who can provide information about this case that leads to an arrest.Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Houston at 713-222-TIPS.Houston billionaire Tillman Fertitta, who owns the restaurant where the shooting happened, contributed $60,000 of that reward money and also pledged $1 million to the Houston Police Department to help with other rewards and ultimately getting violent criminals off our streets.