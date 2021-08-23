New Orleans off-duty officer killed had been in Houston only few hours before shooting

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=10969799" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> In an interview with Eyewitness News, one of Det. Everett Briscoe's friends recall the moments that led to deadly shooting the New Orleans officer's killing in Houston.

I am extremely heartbroken about the death of my dear friend and brother Detective Everette Briscoe who was killed while off-duty in Houston, Texas. I am praying for the family of Det. Briscoe and for the family of the second victim in this incident. — NOPD Chief Shaun Ferguson (@NOPDChief) August 22, 2021

Lifting up the memory of my friend and Zulu brother NOPD Officer Everett Briscoe today. Praying for his family and the other victim in this senseless act of violence. A tragic day for our community. Rest in Peace. https://t.co/EMlHpk8WL0 pic.twitter.com/ZqPmj5LOQR — Congressman Troy A. Carter (@RepTroyCarter) August 22, 2021

It’s not just about the uniform… it’s about losing a soul to senseless violence. Sending our prayers to his family and Dept. @NOPDChief @mayorcantrell @ConstableRosen pic.twitter.com/4dc0EgKnxm — Constable Alan Rosen Harris County Pct. 1 (@Pct1Constable) August 22, 2021

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The off-duty New Orleans detective who was killed over the weekend at a Houston restaurant had only been in the city for a few hours before the shooting broke out.Det. Everett Briscoe was part of the Zulu Social Club, a New Orleans organization known for its elaborate Zulu parade each year during Mardi Gras. On Saturday, Briscoe was among a group of Zulu members who traveled from New Orleans to Houston to meet with other Zulu brothers who now live in the area.Elroy James, president of the Zulu Social Club, told ABC13 the group had dropped off their bags at Hotel Derek before walking to Grotto Ristorante in the 4700 block of Westheimer.As the group mingled at Grotto, James said he walked to CVS at about 5 p.m. to pick up some items."While I was looking for the pain medicine, my phone rang and it said, 'Elroy, you gotta come back. They shot DJ,'" James recalled. "I was kind of startled and said, 'What do you mean? I just left.' And they said, 'They shot DJ. You gotta come back. And they've shot [Briscoe] as well.'"When he got back to the scene, James said he saw Dyrin Riculfy, also known as DJ, in the chair he had been sitting in. He added that at the time he arrived, he saw a group of men comforting Briscoe, who was still conscious and alert."He was certainly alert and they were trying to keep him calm and I immediately dialed 911, trying to get some medical attention and police officers on the scene," James said, adding that Briscoe got up at one point before his group insisted he stay put.Briscoe received medical attention soon enough, but despite efforts, he was pronounced dead at the scene.While it's still unclear what led to the shooting, James said he heard from other members that the suspects approached them, demanded they put their hands up and started shooting, striking Briscoe and Riculfy. He adds that the suspects did not ask for or take any property from the men."We had just been in Houston for two hours. So, it's certainly strange to me that we had not even gotten out of our travel clothes, most of us, and this occurs," James said.Briscoe, a 13-year veteran, leaves behind his wife and their two sons who are 10 and 16 years old.Riculfy remains in the hospital in critical condition, according to James.Surveillance video from nearby businesses showed the two men who are believed to be the suspects. One was seen wearing a black hoodie and blue jeans. The other was wearing black pants, with a white hoodie. They left the scene in a gray or silver Nissan Altima that had paper tags.