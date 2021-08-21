police officer killed

Off-duty officer killed in shooting at Galleria-area restaurant, suspects still on the run

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Off-duty officer killed in shooting at Galleria-area restaurant, suspects still on the run, HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston police are looking for two suspects after an off-duty officer from New Orleans was reportedly shot and killed while eating at a restaurant near the Galleria Saturday afternoon.



According HPD Chief Troy Finner, a group of out-of-towners decided to visit the Grotto Ristorante while in Houston.

EMBED More News Videos

A group of individuals were in Houston from out of town when two suspects attempted to rob them before one opened fire, killing an off-duty New Orleans police officer.





The group was eating on the patio of the restaurant in the 4700 block of Westheimer Road when two men approached them with guns drawn, police said.

Witnesses said everybody in the group complied with the suspect's demands, but one of the suspects opened fire, hitting the off-duty officer and another victim.



Officers said they received a call about the shooting around 5:17 p.m. The off-duty officer was pronounced dead shortly after they arrived on scene.

The other victim was in critical condition at a hospital.

Chief Finner said the officer leaves behind two kids, and asked for Houstonians to pray for his family and his fellow officers with the New Orleans Police Department.

NOPD Superintendent Sean Ferguson gave the following statement to WGNO regarding the deadly shooting:

"We have been made aware of this incident. We are certain the Houston Police Department will work diligently to find the perpetrators of this terrible crime. We are praying for the family of our fallen officer. We are also praying for the family of the second victim in this incident. I want to thank Houston Police Chief Troy Finner for his strong words of support tonight. I would also ask that you pray for the NOPD family as we begin to understand the enormous loss we have suffered. At this point, we will not be identifying the fallen officer and we ask that you respect the privacy of his family at this terrible time."



Surveillance video from nearby businesses showed the two men who are believed to be the suspects. One was seen wearing a black hoodie and blue jeans. The other was wearing black pants, with a white hoodie.

They left the scene in a gray or silver Nissan Altima that had paper tags.



"Right now, I'm damn mad. It makes no sense," Finner said. "We're gonna stand together as a city. You look at the stats over the last couple of weeks, crime has been going down a little bit, and we want to continue to do that. But right now, I'm not worried about the stats. I'm worried about getting these two individuals because I don't want them to be a reflection of our city."

Anyone with any information is asked to contact HPD Homicide at 713-308-3600 or call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS. Officials are offering a reward of $10,000 leading to their arrests.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonpolice officer killedgun violencehomicideshootingpolice officer shotrestaurantofficer killedinvestigationoff duty officer
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
POLICE OFFICER KILLED
Friends and family honor fallen Harris Co. Pct. 4 deputy
Procession route announced for fallen Harris County Pct. 4
HPD assassin was using modified handgun, authorities say
Ga. officer killed on first day outside police department, arrest made
TOP STORIES
Train conductor killed in accident at rail yard involving big rig
Arsonist accused of setting 3 fires inside southside apartments
10-year-old killed in accidental shooting in NW Houston, HPD says
Winds slowing down over Houston, not as windy Friday
Mother's boyfriend arrested in Luling the week of boy's deadly beating
Accused child murderer faces judge for 1st time in bizarre appearance
Fauci breaks down latest on COVID pandemic and when it will be over
Show More
Return to Atlanta for is 'storybook ending' for Astros manager
Dad's promise: Braves fan helps Astros fan with tickets for daughter
Deer Park changes street names in support of Houston Astros
Search continues for road rage shooting suspect who killed Houston mom
Houston dad of 3 back home after battling COVID for 109 days
More TOP STORIES News