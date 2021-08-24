ambulance

Ambulance thief may have been intoxicated, Pasadena police say

PASADENA, Texas (KTRK) -- A man was intoxicated when he stole an ambulance from Bayshore Hospital on Spencer Highway and took it for a joyride overnight, Pasadena police said.

Officers said it happened just after midnight Tuesday.

The ambulance company managed to track it and led officers to its location at a home on Willow and Main.

Police found the ambulance parked in the driveway and arrested a man inside the home. The man was taken to the hospital for evaluation, police said.

The Harris County District Attorney's Office will decide any charges in this case.
