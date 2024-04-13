Driver fatally crashes into parked ambulance at scene of 2-vehicle crash on I-45, HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- One person has died after crashing into an ambulance that was on the scene of another collision on Interstate 45 early Saturday, according to the Houston Police Department.

The crash happened on the North Freeway at Airtex Drive.

Sgt. Sudduth with HPD said the ambulance was arriving at the scene of an initial two-vehicle crash and was parked in the lanes, blocking traffic.

Officials said as personnel was checking out the victims of the first crash, another car came from behind and rear-ended the ambulance. Police said the male driver was the only occupant in the vehicle.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said no one was in the ambulance during the crash.