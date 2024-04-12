2 EMS workers hurt when ambulance crashes and flips into SW Houston restaurant

Both EMS workers were trapped inside the ambulance until Houston firefighters were able to rescue them from the wreckage. Investigators said it's unclear why the driver lost control.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Two EMS workers were trapped and injured when the private ambulance they were in crashed into a restaurant in southwest Houston.

The crash happened around 10:30 p.m. Thursday on South Gessner Road near Harwin Drive.

Houston police said it's unclear why the driver lost control. At some point, the ambulance went over the median and rolled over, crashing into Ostioneria Michoacan #5.

Investigators said the driver is in critical condition but is expected to survive. The second worker had a broken arm.