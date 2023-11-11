Jordan High School football player loaded onto ambulance after apparently collapsing pre-game

Eyewitness Sports captured a scary moment Friday evening before kickoff at Mercer Stadium, where an ambulance was called.

SUGAR LAND, Texas (KTRK) -- Scary moments unfolded before kickoff Friday night when a Jordan High School football player collapsed, stunning Mercer Stadium to silence.

Eyewitness Sports captured the moments shortly after Jordan players ran out to the field ahead of their 6A Division II playoff game against Hightower High School.

Athletic trainers and coaches were seen tending to someone on the ground close to the Jordan sideline. An ambulance was quickly called out to the field. The player was placed on a gurney to applause from the crowd and loaded into the vehicle. All this happened as players for both teams took their knees and waited.

ABC13 reached out to first-responding agencies in Sugar Land about what took place. Sugar Land Fire and EMS could only say that they responded to a medical call involving a possible student.

The Jordan-Hightower game kicked off as scheduled.

Eyewitness News continues to gather more facts on this story, including the player's condition. Tune in or stream ABC13 broadcasts late this evening for updates.

SEE MORE: ABC13 Game of the Week: First Round of playoffs highlighted by Jordan vs. Hightower